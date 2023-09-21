LimeWire is back and focusing on AI

LimeWire has ventured into the AI photo-generation landscape following the acquistion of BlueWillow. Known for being a popular music and file sharing in the early 2000s, LimeWire is now tailoring it's platform for content creators. According to LimeWire COO Marcus Feistl, "we've seen that there are a lot of very cool technologies out there, which are solving a lot of problems but without the interface to make it really mainstream." Feistl says that the company will benefit from integrating BlueWillow's creator community and AI interface with LimeWire's AI Studio.

Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo interviews LimeWire COO Marcus Feistl exploring the company's comeback strategy and the benefits they anticipate from the BlueWillow acquisition.

