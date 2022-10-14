U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,614.36
    -55.55 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,778.84
    -259.88 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,448.77
    -200.38 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,711.40
    -17.01 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.37
    -2.74 (-3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.70
    -21.30 (-1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    18.42
    -0.50 (-2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9734
    -0.0049 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9770
    +0.0250 (+0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1173
    -0.0157 (-1.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4500
    +1.2680 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,429.90
    +989.54 (+5.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.71
    -7.47 (-1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,876.52
    +26.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

LinkedIn co-founder: Tech industry ‘should focus’ on a couple of things

Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down why tech stocks have underperformed this year and what LinkedIn co-founder said the tech industry has learned this year.

Recommended Stories