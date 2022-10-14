LinkedIn co-founder: Tech industry ‘should focus’ on a couple of things

Motley Fool

With the S&P 500 down more than 25% this year, the stock market has not been a very attractive place for investors to be lately. If investors are still hesitant to put more money into the market, there are some attractive growth stocks available for as little as $20. Investors do not need a bucket full of money to buy shares of healthcare specialist Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and rising cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY).