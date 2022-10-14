LinkedIn co-founder: Tech industry ‘should focus’ on a couple of things
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down why tech stocks have underperformed this year and what LinkedIn co-founder said the tech industry has learned this year.
The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.
Kroger is planning to acquire Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal that would form a mega-grocer chain.
First Republic Bank (FRC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0.91% and 1.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Liz Truss has sacked Kwarteng and is poised to announce plans to raise corporation tax as she abandons key parts of the mini-budget in a bid to reassure markets.
With the S&P 500 down more than 25% this year, the stock market has not been a very attractive place for investors to be lately. If investors are still hesitant to put more money into the market, there are some attractive growth stocks available for as little as $20. Investors do not need a bucket full of money to buy shares of healthcare specialist Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and rising cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY).
U.S. Bancorp (USB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0.85% and 0.30%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The stakes have never been higher for Peloton Interactive Chief Executive Barry McCarthy. An Oct. 6 Wall Street Journal article based on an interview with Mr. McCarthy suggested he was giving Peloton about six more months to prove itself as a viable stand-alone company. Mr. McCarthy later clarified that there is “no timeclock nipping at our heels,” adding that if his comments to the Journal suggested there could be, then he misspoke.
A look at the shareholders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...
Yahoo Finance anchors discuss earnings releases from big banks JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup.
A 2-year Treasury note now pays 4.3% (as of Oct. 12), a level that could induce some investors to choose bonds instead of stocks. Due to falling stock prices, AT&T's dividend returns significantly exceed that level. The question for income investors is whether they should take the guaranteed return of the bond or buy AT&T.
If you want to know who really controls DraftKings Inc. ( NASDAQ:DKNG ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...
Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.
Par Pacific (PARR), AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) and Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) have been selected as the breakout stocks for today.
If you want to know who really controls Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:MPW ), then you'll have to look at the...
Altria Group, Inc.'s ( NYSE:MO ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 47.5x might make it look like a strong sell...
Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks. It’s only logical. The classic defensive stock, the dividend payer, ensures an income stream no matter how the markets move, and if the yield is high enough, these stocks can also
Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, Merck and GSK are included in this Analyst Blog.
Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
(Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bea
Top coronavirus vaccine maker Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) used to be one of the stock market's stars. Sure, Moderna continues to bring in billions of dollars in vaccine revenue. First, let's take a step back and look at what Moderna's done so far.