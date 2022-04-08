Liquidity Group CEO weighs in on fueling company growth

Motley Fool

The gains AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) made after buying into a gold and silver miner and then saying it wants to make other outside-the-box investments have all but evaporated. Shares of the movie theater chain are trading 2.4% lower at 10:56 a.m. ET on Friday on no news specific to the company other than the air continuing to leak out of its overinflated balloon. After a year of mostly trending lower, AMC's stock woke up and rocketed higher, more than doubling in value in two weeks' time as CEO Adam Aron revealed the theater operator took a 22% stake in nearly defunct Hycroft Mining and said the $1.8 billion in liquidity that was burning a hole in his pocket could be put to good use buying other, similarly situated companies.