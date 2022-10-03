U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,649.35
    +63.73 (+1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,285.35
    +559.84 (+1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,697.15
    +121.53 (+1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,690.23
    +25.51 (+1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.86
    +4.37 (+5.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,687.00
    +15.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    20.40
    +1.36 (+7.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9794
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1252
    +0.0086 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7970
    +0.0680 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,254.43
    +91.97 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.23
    +3.87 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,909.16
    +15.35 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

LiveWire stock rockets higher after IPO

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for LiveWire.

Recommended Stories