Lockheed Martin, RTX, Plug Power: Trending Tickers
Lockheed Martin (LMT) stock closes Tuesday lower after warning about delivery delays.
RTX Corp. (RTX) beat fourth-quarter earnings expectations with shares closing over 5% higher.
Lastly, Plug Power (PLUG) surges around hopes of finalizing a $1.6 billion loan from the government.
Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.