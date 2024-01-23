Lockheed Martin, RTX, Plug Power: Trending Tickers

Lockheed Martin (LMT) stock closes Tuesday lower after warning about delivery delays.

RTX Corp. (RTX) beat fourth-quarter earnings expectations with shares closing over 5% higher.

Lastly, Plug Power (PLUG) surges around hopes of finalizing a $1.6 billion loan from the government.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.