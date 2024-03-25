Long-term investing: Navigating fear and emotion for success

Fear and emotion can often be the enemy of an investor's portfolio. TIAA Wealth Management Division Chief Investment Officer Niladri Mukherjee and Tidal Financial Group Portfolio Manager Michael Gayed join Yahoo Finance to give insight into how to handle heavy emotions when investing.

Gayed explains that strategies for regulating one's emotions have real financial implications: "The number one thing to remove emotion is to not look. There's all kinds of studies that show when people look at prices they're tempted to overtrade. Those that look at their portfolio quarterly as opposed to monthly or daily tend to have better long-term performance."

Mukherjee reminds investors about the value of staying invested over the long term: "What history has shown is if you can just stay invested in the market over the long-term, your returns are much better. Just to give you an example, if you stayed in the market over the last 20 years, your average annual returns are about 10%. If you miss the best ten days in the market, your returns drive to 5 1/2%, which is half that. And if you miss 20 best days, the returns drop to 2.8%. "

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino