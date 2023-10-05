A look into the future of Republican leadership in the House

Congress is still reeling from the historic vote to oust the former Speaker of the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.), from his role. With pressure to avoid another potential government shutdown, the question becomes what Republicans must do moving forward to come together, elect a speaker, and make a sensible deal that keeps the government funded.

Joseph Zeballos-Roig, Semafor congressional Reporter, joins Yahoo Finance to break down who the current front runners are for the Speaker position and American's faith as to whether or not they can get the job done.

Zeballos-Roig explains the difficulty of making progress in the House: "When it comes to the House of Representatives, House Republicans are getting more and more unruly, particularly when they're under the sway of a small band of conservatives that have a lot of influence over the direction of the party."

