Loop Capital downgrades Apple stock over shipment risks
Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle highlights Apple's latest stock downgrade by Loop Capital in connection to supply chain concerns.
Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle highlights Apple's latest stock downgrade by Loop Capital in connection to supply chain concerns.
After the bear market of 2022, the markets have made a recovery in 2023, with both the S&P 500 and, in particular, the NASDAQ showing healthy year-to-date gains. Therefore, it might be a natural instinct for investors who have nursed heavy losses to be eyeing the exit gate now that the market is rebalancing and the initial investment is back to breaking even. However, legendary investor Ken Fisher says that kind of thinking is a big mistake. “As initial bull market rallies build, investors — raw
NVIDIA (NVDA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
Investors are constantly looking for ways to generate big returns, after all that is the whole point of investing. Achieving that goal is easier said than done, however. As with anything, if it were really simple, investors would only have success stories to tell. That said, there are ways to gain an edge in the market, and one common route is to keep track of insiders’ actions. Insiders are corporate officers responsible for their respective companies’ performance and have access to information
Nordic American Tankers (NAT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10% and 9.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Nvidia has been the Wall Street darling stock of 2023.
Alibaba (BABA) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Monday ahead of a meeting between President Biden and Kevin McCarthy, as debt ceiling talks nearly fell apart.
A butterfly is a neutral, income-oriented strategy. It is a limited risk and limited profit trade, but on a typical butterfly trade, the profit potential is higher than the potential loss. Butterfly spreads involve three different option strike prices, all within the same expiration date.
Will "generative" artificial intelligence boost Palantir stock in the commercial market amid slowing revenue growth for the company?
Investors awaited a contentious meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Some financial products like life insurance or tax-advantaged retirement accounts require you to name one or more beneficiaries. However, that's not the case with many assets. For instance, you can buy a house or set up a savings account without … Continue reading → The post Differences of Beneficiary Designations vs. Wills appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
China’s cyberspace regulator told companies involved in critical information systems to stop buying Micron chips.
It would be prudent to wait for a better entry point as the timing is still not right for investors to hit the Buy button on Transocean (RIG).
A Wall Street analyst on Monday downgraded Apple stock amid signs of slowing demand for iPhone handsets.
PacWest's deal is adding to momentum around a recovery in the regional banking sector.
AI – artificial intelligence – has been stirring up the tech pot in recent times. With the release of ChatGPT, and the explosion of AI-powered natural language into the realm of online search, content creation, and even picture editing, it’s become clear that AI is the next frontier of the tech space. A sudden boom of this sort will always bring opportunities with it. New jobs and new products, of course – but also renewed opportunities in the stock market. Companies related to AI, either direct
Exxon Mobil has bought land in Arkansas that contains lithium, a key component in lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles.
Chevron already drills in the area, known as the DJ Basin of Colorado, but the acquisition will make it the dominant player.
Will AI unleash a corporate profits boom? Goldman Sachs seems to think so.
Nike stock was cut to sell early Monday as U.S. athletic apparel market weakens, customers cut back on spending. Foot Locker targets slashed.