U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,997.34
    -81.75 (-2.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,129.59
    -697.10 (-2.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,492.30
    -294.97 (-2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,888.21
    -58.14 (-2.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.05
    -0.29 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    +0.15 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    -0.0034 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    +0.1270 (+3.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2109
    +0.0070 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9700
    +0.7100 (+0.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,271.23
    -508.46 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    548.54
    -14.73 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Lucid set to report Q4 earnings after Wednesday’s closing bell

Yahoo Finance Live’s Dave Briggs looks ahead to Lucid’s latest earnings report due out tomorrow afternoon.

Recommended Stories