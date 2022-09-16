U.S. markets closed

Luxury market 'more stable' than others: Bob's Watches CEO

Bob’s Watches Founder and CEO Paul Altieri joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the state of the luxury goods market and the success of the faded Rolex, or tropical watches, auction.

