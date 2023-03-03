U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,045.64
    +64.29 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,390.97
    +387.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,689.01
    +226.02 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,928.26
    +25.60 (+1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.85
    +1.69 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.80
    +22.30 (+1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    +0.48 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0030 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    -0.1090 (-2.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2046
    +0.0102 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8310
    -0.8890 (-0.65%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,281.73
    -1,220.12 (-5.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.11
    +3.07 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.47
    +428.60 (+1.56%)
     

Luxury retail remains ‘a minority’ in overall consumer spending: Analyst

Yahoo Finance

Forrester Research Retail Analyst Sucharita Kodali joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the luxury retail industry and consumer spending.

