Luxury retail remains ‘a minority’ in overall consumer spending: Analyst
Forrester Research Retail Analyst Sucharita Kodali joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the luxury retail industry and consumer spending.
Forrester Research Retail Analyst Sucharita Kodali joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the luxury retail industry and consumer spending.
Tesla says its January price cuts for Chinese-made vehicles are still generating strong demand.
Because I don’t have all of your financials in front of me, nor am I a financial planner building a comprehensive plan for your retirement, I can’t say for certain if you can retire. More than $2 million (you and your wife’s savings combined) is a lot of money — I’m not suggesting otherwise — but when it comes to retirement, it doesn’t mean you’re automatically good to go once you hit the million-dollar mark.
Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O
Volkswagen's Scout brand says it will build a plant near Columbia, S.C. that could create 4,000 jobs and produce 200,000 vehicles per year.
Long-term care for seniors is one of the biggest gaps in America's safety net. For many of us, as we get older we will require longer and better care. In some cases, this can mean a health aide or other … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The German auto giant's stock seems cheap for the company's many brands and stake in Porsche.
Indian budget carrier IndiGo is in talks with both Boeing and its current supplier Airbus to order more than 500 passenger jets, potentially smashing an industry record set by domestic rival Air India a few weeks ago, industry sources said. India's largest airline has until now been an exclusive buyer of narrow-body jets from Airbus and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said last month that IndiGo was close to ordering several hundred planes from the European planemaker.
Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag
Meanwhile, United, American and Southwest are debating whether to follow Delta's lead in facing up to an unpleasant reality for industry.
Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
Dallas Federal Reserve economists warned this week that the U.S. housing market could face a steep drop in prices as the result of higher mortgage rates.
Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Some banks and credit unions now offer rates 4x higher than the industry average. But will you meet the requirements?
The pressure is on Google as the A.I. wars intensify.
Momentum on Wall Street has slowed from the beginning of the year, with a strong start to 2023 turning into multiple weeks of volatile trading as jobs and inflation data have come in hotter than expected. The this year has fallen 3.8% from its closing high on Jan. 13, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Rising wages have been a large contributor to rising prices, and the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates in an effort to tame inflation.
Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
Measurement equipment maker National Instruments Corp has decided that Fortive Corp and Keysight Technologies Inc have the potential to top Emerson Electric Co's $7 billion bid for the company, three people familiar with the matter said. National Instruments this week informed Emerson, Fortive and Keysight -- which are all providers of automation solutions facilitating manufacturing in various industries -- that their offers qualify them to go through the second round of bidding for the company, the sources said. National Instruments put itself up for sale in January after Emerson threatened to challenge its board if it did not engage in deal negotiations.
Germany and Italy have thrown a planned European Union ban on new petrol and diesel cars into disarray as they seek exemptions to protect their powerful car industries.
Outselling foreign brands at home, China’s EV manufacturers are targeting buyers from Europe to Australia with new models and fast delivery times.