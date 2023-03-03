Luxury retail remains ‘a minority’ in overall consumer spending: Analyst

Reuters

Measurement equipment maker National Instruments Corp has decided that Fortive Corp and Keysight Technologies Inc have the potential to top Emerson Electric Co's $7 billion bid for the company, three people familiar with the matter said. National Instruments this week informed Emerson, Fortive and Keysight -- which are all providers of automation solutions facilitating manufacturing in various industries -- that their offers qualify them to go through the second round of bidding for the company, the sources said. National Instruments put itself up for sale in January after Emerson threatened to challenge its board if it did not engage in deal negotiations.