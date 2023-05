AP Finance

The fight between NASCAR and its teams over a new revenue model prompted the owners of 16 chartered organizations to send a letter to NASCAR's board of directors earlier this month requesting “meaningful dialog” regarding the franchise model system. The letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, was sent to NASCAR via email on May 1, the same day NASCAR's exclusive negotiating window expired with both Fox Sports and NBC Sports on a new television package. The letter essentially represents the entire Cup Series field and acknowledges that conversations with NASCAR have been productive, noting a “tentative acceptance of the economic split of a new media deal.”