Lyft continues to maneuver through driver shortage as rival Uber boasts revenue growth

Motley Fool

Overall, economic growth has slowed down over the past year or so, and many businesses are suffering as a result. In fact, some well-established businesses with clear paths to profitability are still growing at annualized rates of 50% or more -- and here are two that look especially promising. In the latest quarter, CrowdStrike's revenue grew 53% year over year despite the challenging economic climate, and while the company isn't consistently profitable yet on its bottom line, it is generating more free cash flow than ever before.