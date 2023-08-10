Lyft to introduce ads, in-car services on its app

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been at the forefront of technological advancements, and today's top stories highlight the company's endeavors in AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity. AI Collaboration with Kyndryl: Microsoft is joining forces with Kyndryl to design and develop AI solutions. This partnership will tap into Kyndryl's extensive patent portfolio in data and AI, combined with Microsoft's advanced technologies. Kyndryl aims to create a trusted environment for businesses to harnes
Shares of AppLovin (APP) jumped as the artificial intelligence (AI)-based mobile marketing platform reported better-than-expected results amid soaring demand for all things AI.
Merging Dish Network and EchoStar Corp. creates a new kind of satellite and wireless data services company out of two Denver metro-area companies that are separately poised to grow, according to their founder Charlie Ergen. The Colorado billionaire and the executives running his companies on Tuesday explained to Wall Street analysts the reason behind the newly announced deal merging Dish Network (Nasdaq: DISH), a satellite TV and mobile phone company, with its sister company EchoStar Corp. (Nasdaq: SATS), which offers satellite internet access to consumers and sells business-to-business satellite services. The merger creates a mobile wireless, satellite internet and video distribution company at scale and with a global reach, he said.
Coinbase just launched Base, an Ethereum-based blockchain, in hopes of building a Web3-based ecosystem.
At the end of June, the Biden Administration unveiled an ambitious goal to ensure reliable broadband internet access for the entire US, even the most remote rural areas. The project will involve a federal outlay of $42 billion, allocated to the states over the next two years. The President touts the initiative as a move to close the ‘digital gap’ that separates the haves and have-nots in the world of high-speed connectivity. “It’s the biggest investment in high-speed internet ever, because for t
Nvidia announced a next-generation computer chip to power artificial intelligence programs and large language models, reducing costs for running AI models while scaling data centers.
Microsoft is rolling out a new AI platform for frontline workers as the AI wars rage.
Verizon dropped hundreds of millions on BlueJeans at the height of the pandemic lockdowns. Three years and some change later, the lesser-known video-conferencing app is done for, the telecom giant told users today. In a mass email, Verizon wrote that it "made the difficult decision to sunset our suite of BlueJeans products."
IBM's watsonx, which helps businesses integrate AI into their workflow, provides early access to the Facebook-parent's Llama 2 to some clients. Since OpenAI's ChatGPT launch late last year stoked interest among consumers and enterprises, businesses have been increasingly looking to bring AI to their processes to improve efficiency and bring advanced capabilities. The enterprise software provider said that the release of Meta's open source AI model will be followed by additional software such as AI tuning studios, fact sheets and other generative AI models.
Rapid growth of generative AI-based software is challenging business technology leaders to keep potential cybersecurity issues in check.
(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court let Apple Inc. keep its App Store payment rules in place for the time being, rejecting an Epic Games Inc. request that would have let developers start directing iPhone users to other purchasing options.
(Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp.'s shares tumbled after the electronics and entertainment group warned about delays in a smartphone market recovery and gave a financial outlook that missed expectations.
Osano, an Austin, Texas-based startup developing a platform to help companies manage their data privacy, today announced that it raised $25 million in a Series B funding round led by Baird Capital with First Ascent Ventures, Jump Capital, LiveOak, NextCoast and TDF. In an interview with TechCrunch, CEO Arlo Gilbert said that the cash will be put toward expanding Osano's engineering, product development and sales departments, investing more in R&D and building a channel program. "All of this will help serve Osano’s goals of expanding its product suite, continuing to service its customers’ needs and maintaining its high customer service satisfaction," Gilbert told me via email.
Xiaomi and Oppo will face lawsuits filed by Japanese electronics giant Panasonic in China and Europe over 4G technologies, adding to a string of patent disputes that major Chinese smartphone makers are grappling with globally. The cases concern patents on cellular communications technologies that are crucial to implementing industry standards, according to a statement by Panasonic on Wednesday. "This is the first time Panasonic sees a need to initiate actions associated with its cellular communi
Indian fitness and nutrition tracking startup, Ultrahuman, has fast-followed its debut smart ring last year with a second generation of the device -- which officially launched in June. The new smart ring whittles down what was a slightly chunky form factor, for its original sleep & fitness-tracker, into a more svelte matte black* band it's calling the Ring Air. Although of course Apple doesn't make a smart ring.
Samsung is giving Galaxy S23 owners the chance to be among the first users to see and try One UI 6.
Here are the top four threats the security industry is most concerned about.
The big U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase says its blockchain is the first ever to be launched by a publicly traded company, and represents a major push into a new revenue opportunity.
Aptos, a reincarnation of Facebook's Diem blockchain, is integrating Microsoft's AI infrastructure to support users and developers.