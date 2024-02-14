Lyft stock soars despite earnings fumble, Cisco earnings on deck: Yahoo Finance Live

Shares of Lyft (LYFT) jumped more than 30% after reporting strong fourth-quarter results. The stock surged more than 60% after-hours on Tuesday, but shed some of those gains after the company revealed it had made a typo on a key metric in the report. Lyft CEO David Risher will join Yahoo Finance to discuss the error and the report at 3:45 p.m. ET. Another tech stock in focus is Cisco (CSCO), which reports its fiscal second-quarter results after the market close. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance today include Uber Technologies (UBER), Upstart Holdings (UPST), Robinhood Markets (HOOD).

