U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.86
    -3.26 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,207.84
    +123.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,470.99
    -64.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.27
    +7.51 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.86
    +1.92 (+3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.90
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    27.62
    -0.44 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2191
    -0.0046 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4154
    -0.0034 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8900
    +0.1250 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,515.62
    -4,992.41 (-12.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.88
    -165.24 (-15.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.05
    -1.74 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

'I’m more worried about a surge in the fall...I’m actually not that worried about the summer': Doctor on potential spike in COVID-19 cases

Get Us PPE Co-Founder and Professor at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Ali Raja, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the latest vaccine news as Pfizer, Biontech make pledge to address covid vaccine inequality.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Reaching Towards ¥150

    The British pound has rallied again during the trading session on Friday as better than anticipated retail sales out of Great Britain boosted Sterling, but it still struggles at the same barriers.

  • S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Stock indexes rose around the globe on Thursday, with the S&P 500 climbing more than 1% led by sharp gains in technology shares, while U.S. Treasury yields fell after a weaker-than-expected U.S. business activity reading. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 31.5 from 50.2 in April, its highest pace in nearly half a century. Cryptocurrencies bounced back from their recent sharp drop, but were well off the day's highs by afternoon New York time, as U.S. regulators signaled greater oversight for the sector.

  • Defying U.S. sanctions, Russian cybersecurity firm aims for 2022 IPO

    Russian cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies is pressing ahead with plans for an initial public offering (IPO) next year, despite the imposition of U.S. sanctions in April that ban it from working with U.S. financial institutions. The U.S. Treasury in April blacklisted Positive Technologies and other IT firms for supporting Russian intelligence services, which the company described as "groundless accusations", while Chief Operating Officer Maxim Pustovoy said the blacklisting was based on "a misunderstanding and a mistake". The company wrote to the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to lay out its position, Managing Director Denis Baranov told Reuters at a Positive Technologies-organised event on Thursday, but has yet to receive a response.

  • Lack of Women Set to Cost Male-Dominated Private Equity More

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity’s women problem is about to become a shade more costly -- at least for Sweden’s EQT AB and the companies it sponsors.As part of a 500 million-euro ($612 million) bond issue priced earlier this month, Stockholm-listed EQT took the unprecedented step of agreeing to pay lenders a higher interest rate if it failed to increase the percentage of women in its investment team, according to the sale prospectus. With women accounting for just 21% of the team currently, it set itself a target of 28% by 2026.The move follows former Chief Executive Officer Thomas Von Koch’s 2018 claim that firms failing to challenge the status quo on diversity will put themselves at a disadvantage. Across the world women make up 32% of junior roles and 25% of mid-level roles in private equity on average, according to a March report from Preqin. That weighting drops to 12% for senior positions.Private equity remains one of the most male-dominated sectors of finance. Carlyle Group Inc. and KKR & Co. are among firms that have set targets for the percentage of women on the boards of portfolio companies. Carlyle in February established a $4.1 billion credit line with borrowing costs linked to that metric. Apollo Global Management Inc. and Blackstone Group Inc. have also talked up efforts to increase the numbers of women and ethnic minorities at portfolio companies.More broadly, companies have issued 9.3 billion euros of sustainability-linked bonds in Europe so far this year, nearly twice the full-year tally from 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.EQT’s interest-rate offer works like this. If it fails to hit the target, the coupon paid to bondholders increases by 7.5 basis points. Adding a twist, the company will pay a further 7.5 basis points if the companies it owns miss their boards’ diversity goals, and another 10 basis points if they fall short of a greenhouse gas-emissions target.Last week, medical diagnostics firm Cerba HealthCare SAS raised a 1.53 billion-euro loan to finance EQT’s buyout that set goals for the share of women in senior management and emissions reductions. Cerba must pay a penalty for missing these targets but can also win a discount if it meets them.Not everyone’s happy with the target that EQT has set itself.“An improvement of 7% over today’s rather poor average over the next five years is not very impressive,” said Ingrid Teigland Akay, a managing partner of Oslo-based Hadean Ventures AS who runs a venture-capital fund that invests in women-led start ups. The target needs to be higher “to make a substantial difference,” she said.For its part, EQT says it has made steps toward surpassing the goals.“EQT has set appropriate diversity goals for its recently launched $500m sustainability-linked bond that will help to continue to drive positive change,” Anna Wahlstrom, global head of human resources at EQT, said. “This approach resulted in EQT being able to hire 39% female candidates in 2020 across our investment teams, up from only 19% the year before.”(Updates with deal volume data in the fifth paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of Anna Wahlstrom’s surname in the last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Scrutiny of Shadow Debt Bites Developers Like Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- A tightening of Chinese developers’ use of secretive funding is threatening to curb growth in the world’s second-largest economy.For years, China’s property developers have drawn on shadowy pools of capital to fund their projects. Now, government scrutiny is reining in that system, after already curbing traditional avenues of funding. Debt-laden developers including China Evergrande Group will likely need to scale back growth and resort to other means such as equity financing and spinning off more assets for financing to avoid defaults.“Polarization among Chinese developers will deepen this year, and more developers are likely to suffer from debt failures,” said John Sun, co-managing partner at Aplus Partners Management Co, which focuses on private equity and credit investments. Weaker developers “will need to sell assets to fight for survival, while some will likely default on their debt.”That hunt for new funding is adding pressure on the nation’s cash-strapped developers, which already account for nearly 27% of the more than $20 billion of missed bond payments this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The constraints will dampen investment in property and the pace of construction activity, Macquarie Group’s China analyst Larry Hu predicts.Since China introduced the “Three Red Lines” policy late last year to curb property companies’ debt ratios, regulators have required developers to turn over information on their off-balance sheet arrangements, said Adrian Cheng, senior director of Asia Pacific corporates at Fitch Ratings.The funding is often masked as equity offerings that are debt-like in nature. Another avenue is to provide guarantees to joint ventures or associates that borrow on behalf of the developers, Cheng said.Funding sourced via such guarantees for joint ventures accounted for about 9% of total debt issued by Fitch-rated developers last year, based on Fitch estimates, reaching a record 460 billion yuan ($71 billion).Offshore Private DebtIt’s outside of mainland China where the impact on developers has been most telling. One of the popular approaches in the past three years has been using so-called orphan special purpose vehicle structures to issue private debt, said Chen Yi, head of global capital markets at Haitong International Securities Group Ltd.Under such a structure, the issuer of the debt is an orphan that is not an affiliate or subsidiary of a company, so the debt won’t appear on the companies’ balance sheet.Private debt issued by orphan special purpose vehicles have declined due to tighter regulations such as the “Three Red Lines,” said Chen.Such financing activities in the offshore market “peaked last year,” Chen said. “Developers have become more disciplined this year as rating agencies have been asking borrowers for more transparency on their off-balance sheet borrowing and so do the regulators.”Brewing TroublesThat’s not to say off-balance sheet financing will disappear, though it will be used more sparingly and for more targeted activities. For instance China’s centralized land-bidding policy means developers need to amass large amounts of cash in a short period of time to win land.Companies that rely on joint ventures for financing could see such off-balance sheet debt accounting for as much as 40% of their debt, said Cheng.Under the stringent policies, some developers are already starting to crack. Chongqing Sincere Yuanchuang Industrial Co. has failed to repay three onshore bonds. They follow the footsteps of China Fortune Land Development Co. and Tianjin Real Estate Group Co., each unable to meet payments of more than 10 billion yuan. Shares of the country’s major developers have lost 10% since authorities signaled the restriction in August.It spells trouble for one of China’s biggest growth drivers. Real estate contributes to about 29% of China’s economic output if its wider influences are factored in, according to a joint research by Harvard University and Tsinghua University.The sector’s investment growth could moderate to 4% compared with 7% last year, Hu said. A key measure of construction pace could decline 4% this year, he added.In face of these headwinds, Chinese developers might need to rely on more equity offerings and spinoffs to meet their financing obligations. Evergrande is taking some of the most aggressive steps, pledging to list an online sales platform and water business, as well as planning a secondary listing of its electric-vehicle company onshore under a goal to cut its $100 billion debt by half.Just last week, Evergrande raised about HK$10.6 billion selling shares in its electric vehicle unit, a move that could help repair its balance sheet. Evergrande didn’t respond to emailed requests for comment.Haitong’s Chen expects the offshore equities market will remain a bright spot for developers seeking funds. “We will continue to see more developers go public in Hong Kong this year given limited access to other funding channels,” he said.(Updates with share changes of China’s biggest developers)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Glencore Should Rework Chad Loan, Says World Bank’s Malpass

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc and its syndicate of lenders should renegotiate their more than $1 billion oil-for-cash loan to Chad to make the nation’s debt sustainable, World Bank President David Malpass said.The world’s biggest commodities trader and other commercial lenders should be included in talks with the central African nation under the Common Framework -- created by the Group of 20 leading economies to get private creditors involved in debt relief alongside public lenders. Chad is one of three countries out of 73 eligible that’s seeking relief under the framework.“By far the biggest amount of reschedulable debt is with Glencore and it is very important to engage in that debt sustainability effort for Chad,” Malpass said in a virtual media roundtable Thursday. Malpass has repeatedly called for private creditors to participate in Chad’s debt-relief efforts, but it’s the first time he’s singled out Glencore.Chad owes Glencore and its syndicate of lenders more than $1 billion, with Glencore’s portion worth $347 million, according to the company’s latest Payments to Governments Report. Glencore restructured the loan in 2015 and again in 2018 after oil prices fell.A Glencore spokesman said the company wouldn’t comment on Malpass’s remarks.President’s DeathOil and foreign donations are the lifeline of Chad, one of the world’s poorest countries. The death of President Idriss Deby last month cast uncertainty over the government’s plans to repay the loan, which makes up a third of the country’s public external debt.Deby died of injuries sustained in a battle against rebels shortly after being re-elected for a sixth term, the military said on April 20. His son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby, has replaced him and heads a 15-member military council that will lead the former French colony for the next 18 months.Glencore, backed by banks, loaned the government and state-run Société des Hydrocarbures du Tchad nearly $2 billion between 2013 and 2014 to plug a budget deficit and buy a stake in an oil project, according to the International Monetary Fund.The debt was repaid by crude shipments through a resource-backed agreement that enables countries with limited access to capital markets to obtain loans. Such accords have been criticized by advocacy groups including the New York-based Natural Resource Governance Institute, which argues they’re often hidden from public view and removed from government books.Chad used cattle to repay debt to Angola in 2019 and is in talks with Equatorial Guinea to settle another loan with fresh meat.The G-20 framework aims to help poor countries struggling to repay their debt amid the coronavirus pandemic to either reschedule or restructure their external obligations. Under the plan, debtors are committed to seek similar terms of the resulting bilateral restructuring with private creditors.(Updates with Glencore spokesman declining to comment in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple's Tim Cook to defend App Store at trial with Fortnite maker

    Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Friday will take the witness stand to defend the App Store, a booming part of the iPhone maker's business that "Fortnite" maker Epic Games says is a monopoly that Apple abuses. Cook is expected to spend more than two hours making what are likely to be his most extensive public remarks on the App Store business, which anchors Apple's $53.8 billion services business. Epic has waged a public relations and legal campaign, arguing that Apple acts anticompetitively by only allowing apps it approves on the world's 1 billion iPhones and by forcing developers to use Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30% on sales.

  • SoftBank’s First Female Director to Leave After Challenging Son

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. director Yuko Kawamoto plans to resign from the company’s board in June, removing an outspoken board member who has clashed with controversial founder Masayoshi Son over governance issues.Kawamoto, a professor at Waseda University, will step down on June 23 after just one year in the role, SoftBank said in a statement on Friday. She was the first woman to ever serve on the board and its only female member, although another one has been nominated.In an unusual move, Kawamoto penned a long message about her time at SoftBank, posted on the company’s website. While she praised Son for his decision making, speed and willingness to change his mind, she also said the company needs more internal checks, better governance and more people who can stand up to Son.“SBG needs to formulate a form of governance that allows Masa to fully demonstrate his talents, which can then be integrated into shareholders’ value,” she wrote. “This does not imply restrictions or constraints but rather an oversight function that allows the organization to reach its full potential.”SoftBank’s biggest challenge is coming up with a succession plan for its founder, Kawamoto said. She said she is stepping down after one year because of her appointment as a commissioner of the National Personnel Authority.Also departing from the board in June are Son’s long-term lieutenant Ronald Fisher and Arm Ltd.’s Simon Segars. Z Holdings Corp.’s co-Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Kawabe, Koei Tecmo Holdings Co.’s Chairman Keiko Erikawa and Kenneth Siegel of Morrison & Foerster will take their seats after shareholders approve the appointments at a general meeting.SoftBank’s board has lost several of its most independent voices in recent years, the kind of directors who could push back on Son’s decisions. Shigenobu Nagamori, the outspoken founder of motor maker Nidec Corp., stepped down in 2017. Fast Retailing Co. CEO Tadashi Yanai, who had been on the board since 2001 and was a rare voice of dissent, left at the end of 2019. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma left last June, after 13 years on the job.SoftBank has been buffeted by a series of missteps over the past year, including a botched investment in WeWork and a risky foray into derivatives trading. Kawamoto flagged that SoftBank often races so quickly to execute Son’s ideas that the infrastructure isn’t always in place to handle them.“Sometimes, therefore, rules come after the decisions are made, and some might say the company has some weakness in that regard,” she wrote.One area where Kawamoto had a particularly sharp disagreement with Son was over his personal stake in a subsidiary overseeing SoftBank’s controversial options trading program, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the details are private. Her opposition came as a surprise to Son and the clashes often left him fuming, one of the people said.Son’s 33% personal stake in the entity known as SB Northstar has also drawn fire from investors who pointed to the structure as a corporate governance concern. On a call with investors and analysts after the earnings announcement in November, Son denied there was a conflict of interest and described it as remuneration for his investment expertise. Other fund managers charge fees, he said. Son added that SoftBank’s board cleared the structure in a vote from which he recused himself.Son’s Personal Stake in SoftBank Trading Unit Draws Fire“The fact that SoftBank published this is quite telling,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore, referring to Kawamoto’s letter. “It’s not exactly a dictatorship operating there.”Still, Kawamoto complimented Son and said the company is improving.“In part because I remained vocal at Board meetings over this past year, I believe an atmosphere has been fostered where discussions can be held more frankly,” Kawamoto said. “Masa is an extremely exciting individual who often lights up the spirit of those around him. In fact, it is his inspiration that gave me the courage to take on a new challenge and accept a difficult role in service of the country.”(Updates with details of Kawamoto’s conflict with Son in 10th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India's JSW Steel examining bid for Gupta's British business -sources

    India's largest steel producer, JSW Steel, is considering a bid to buy Liberty Steel in Britain as well as mills elsewhere, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as would-be buyers circle Sanjeev Gupta's global commodities empire. JSW's interest, which extends to plants including Gupta's Adhunik steel mill in eastern India, could mark yet another chapter for Britain's steel industry, which has been privatised and sold to overseas buyers as its pre-eminence slid in lock-step with the country's manufacturing might.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Foot Locker Earnings Crush Views As Athletic Gear Continues Boom

    Athletic gear retailer Foot Locker blew out first-quarter estimates early Friday, ahead of results next week from peers Dick's Sporting Goods and Hibbett Sports. FL stock rose. Foot Locker Earnings Estimates: Analysts polled by Zacks expected Foot Locker earnings per share to surge to $1.

  • Nvidia Stock Pops On 4-For-1 Stock Split, Earnings Expectations

    Graphics-chip maker Nvidia on Friday announced a four-for-one stock split, just days before it releases its first-quarter results.

  • Irish data regulator resumes Facebook data transfer probe

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Ireland's data regulator has given Facebook six weeks to respond to an investigation that may trigger a ban on the social media giant's transatlantic data transfers following a High Court ruling that the probe could resume. The case stems from European Union concerns that U.S. government surveillance may not respect the privacy rights of EU citizens when their personal data is sent to the United States for commercial use. Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), Facebook's lead regulator in the EU, launched the inquiry last August and issued a provisional order that the main mechanism Facebook uses to transfer EU user data to the United States "cannot in practice be used".

  • Bitcoin Is Sliding Again as Threats of Regulation Mount

    FEATURE Bitcoin’s slide resumed on Friday as it tumbled to $37,400, down 10% from early morning prices around $41,400. The threat of stiffer government regulation is mounting, causing a new round of price jitters, with a statement from Chinese Vice Premier Liu being blamed for Friday’s tumble.

  • Will Biden cancel $50K in student loan debt? He's sounding more skeptical

    A decision is due on whether he has that power, but he seems leery in a new interview.

  • McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

  • Major Forces Behind Bitcoin’s Worst Losses Since 2013

    The dramatic sell-offs in the past few days in the crypto market was catalysed by a flurry of negative macros, coming from Elon Musk to reports that China was excluding crypto from its financial system, yet recent reports revealed that Crypto exchanges largely contributed to the seismic price swings sighted on Wednesday.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Will bitcoin prices ever recover? Here’s what traders and investors say

    Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.

  • Bitcoin bros mock Paul Krugman for comparing the crypto craze to ‘a natural Ponzi scheme’

    The self-described “crypto skeptic” writes that while he often uses Venmo to split checks and buy groceries, and the PayPal-owned PYPL peer-to-peer payment service launched when bitcoin (BTCUSD) did in 2009, he still hasn’t seen bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) or other digital tokens become as readily adopted for daily transactions by the masses. “This may sound to you like a speculative bubble, or maybe a Ponzi scheme.” Krugman says that all long-running Ponzi schemes need a narrative, which crypto has in spades.

  • Amid bitcoin and dogecoin chaos, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.