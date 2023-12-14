M&A: Why companies may pursue alternative deal structures

Merger and acquisition activity in the Permian Basin hit a new record of $100 billion in deals during 2023, underscoring the oil-rich region's appeal, according to Wood Mackenzie. Colin Wittmer, US Deals Leader at PwC, joined Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo to discuss the M&A outlook for 2024.

Wittmer notes that companies often pursue acquisitions to "reinvent their business models," calling it "the fastest way for them do that." However, with mounting regulatory scrutiny, he says leaders are having to get "creative about how they execute transactions."

Watch the video above to hear Wittmer's analysis on how businesses may try to get more creative with their M&A strategies.

