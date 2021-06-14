U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,255.15
    +7.71 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,393.75
    -85.85 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,174.14
    +104.72 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,326.15
    -9.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.19
    +0.31 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,867.70
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    28.00
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2126
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5010
    +0.0390 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4109
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0600
    +0.4250 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,355.08
    +1,311.12 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.43
    +33.59 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.68
    +12.62 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,161.80
    +213.07 (+0.74%)
     

MacGuineas: Federal debt is 'chipping away at our economic health'

Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget President Maya MacGuineas breaks down President's Biden's budget plan.

