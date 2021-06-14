MacGuineas: Federal debt is 'chipping away at our economic health'

Barrons.com

In a hugely important decision, on Saturday a federal district judge in Texas upheld a hospital’s right to require its employees to receive Covid-19 vaccines, and rejected claims that it violated federal law or coerced employees. The judge’s decision explicitly rejected the plaintiffs’ claims that Houston Methodist Hospital is engaged in Nazi-style medical experimentation by requiring its employees to vaccinate to protect staff and patients from Covid-19. It should give employers—especially those dealing with vulnerable populations, like hospitals, prisons, schools, nursing homes, and daycares—courage to require their employees to get the safe, effective Covid-19 vaccines.