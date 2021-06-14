MacGuineas: Federal debt is 'chipping away at our economic health'
Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget President Maya MacGuineas breaks down President's Biden's budget plan.
Cryptocurrencies could facilitate illegal activity and undermine central banks' ability to conduct monetary policy, Consob Chairman Paolo Savona said.
(Bloomberg) -- Global bond investors are on the prowl for emerging markets that are ahead of the game on inflation.TS Lombard recommends funds buy local debt from Brazil, where a third interest-rate hike is expected when officials meet Wednesday. PineBridge Investments praised inflation tough talk from Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina and predicted gains for the nation’s longer-maturity bonds.Central bankers in the developing world are treading a fine line managing price pressures in pl
EV Aircraft company Vertical Aerospace announced last week that they would go public via a SPAC merger.
Shares of movie chain were aloft to start another week, with the company's stock headed sharply higher amid a social-media campaign to push it toward $60 a share.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday the bank is holding around $500 billion in cash, putting it in a position to benefit from higher interest rates. "We've actually been effectively stockpiling more and more cash, waiting for opportunities to invest at higher rates," Dimon said during a virtual conference held by Morgan Stanley. "So our balance sheet is positioned (to) benefit from rising rates."
In a hugely important decision, on Saturday a federal district judge in Texas upheld a hospital’s right to require its employees to receive Covid-19 vaccines, and rejected claims that it violated federal law or coerced employees. The judge’s decision explicitly rejected the plaintiffs’ claims that Houston Methodist Hospital is engaged in Nazi-style medical experimentation by requiring its employees to vaccinate to protect staff and patients from Covid-19. It should give employers—especially those dealing with vulnerable populations, like hospitals, prisons, schools, nursing homes, and daycares—courage to require their employees to get the safe, effective Covid-19 vaccines.
If you recently started receiving Social Security benefits, here are three reasons you may be getting less than you expected.
Below is a new list using the same criteria we used to pull this list of heavily shorted stocks during the Reddit/Robinhood mania in late January. The biggest short squeeze in the Russell 3000 appears to be Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) which more than doubled in four weeks and was 27.82% sold short on June 11.
‘The pandemic sent my life back to the 1950s, as I had to cook, provide tech support and homeschool our child.'
The IRS unveiled the tool Monday for people who made too little to file a tax return.
Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides says energy- infrastructure stocks can gain as oil prices stay strong and companies are able to transport more fuel.
Senseonics is flying as high short interest and a huge surge in social media mentions fuels another “Memic Monday.”
(Bloomberg) -- A pandemic-fueled revival in sales of Gibson guitars may help produce a windfall for KKR & Co., controlling owner of the iconic brand favored by music legends from Eric Clapton to Joan Jett.Gibson Brands Inc. is marketing a $250 million first-lien term loan that will be used to fund dividend payments and add cash to its balance sheet, according to people familiar with the matter. KKR took control of the guitar maker during its 2018 bankruptcy process as one of Gibson’s biggest len
Nvidia has been ripping higher over the past month, easily running to new all-time highs. How far can it go from here?
(Bloomberg) -- Members of the Walton family have sold 16.7 million shares of Walmart Inc. this year as they try to keep their stake in the world’s biggest retailer from ballooning amid the company’s stock buybacks.The Walton Family Holdings Trust sold $430 million worth over the past week, taking their total sales to almost $2.1 billion since Jan. 1, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The notifications were filed on behalf of second-generation family members Alice, Rob and
Pent-up demand, pandemic savings, back-to-office mandates -- experts say it will all add up to a historic wave of people leaving their jobs.
Lordstown Motors Corp. shares slid 14% premarket, after the electric pick-up truck company announced a series of sweeping changes in its leadership team on Monday, as it seeks to transition from the research and development phase to the commercial production stage of its business. Chief Executive Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez have resigned from the company with immediate effect. The company has engaged an executive search firm to help find permanent CEO and CFO. In the
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar for the fifth straight day on Monday as rising oil prices weighed on the currency despite strength in domestic equity markets.
The president's speech follows El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender.