Macy’s, Kohl’s stocks rise on Q3 earnings
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how Macy's, Kohl's, and BJ's Wholesale Club stocks are performing after reporting earnings.
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -6.34% and 7.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The entire crypto industry has been struggling after the major crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy last week following a liquidity crunch and opening of federal investigations into the actions of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. The crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) has been hit particularly hard, with its stock down about 47% since the news about FTX started to break last week. Now there is chatter that Silvergate could be facing a run -- when customers rush to withdraw their deposits because of concerns about the survival of the bank.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Macy’s.
Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."
Operating in the same industry and offering almost identical yields, here's a closer look at which company is the better high-yield dividend buy today.
Cathie Wood kicked off the first two weeks of November with a buying spree. It certainly appears that the co-founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management has been combing through recent third-quarter financial reports in search of beaten-down tech stocks to buy, and some of her picks might surprise you. While other investors have left Roku for dead, Wood has been buying the streaming specialist's stock like there's no tomorrow, adding more than 250,000 shares to her various ETFs over the past two weeks alone.
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) by taking the...
One of them is Merck (NYSE: MRK). Here's why Merck is an excellent stock for investors focused on the long game. Like most large pharmaceutical companies, Merck has a lineup of medicines that continues to help it grow its top and bottom lines.
Michael Burry is a savvy investor. He is one of the legends of Wall Street, which makes him one of those financiers whose every word is followed closely by millions of investors. Investors watch his strategies and the business choices he makes.
“They’re supposed to be the one guy at the party that doesn’t hang around the punch bowl getting drunk,” Munger said.
Image source: The Motley Fool. Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX)Q3 2022 Earnings CallNov 16, 2022, 8:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day and thank you for standing by.
Icahn Enterprises L.P. ( NASDAQ:IEP ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...
Few companies symbolize the rise and fall of tech stocks over the past two years better than Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Shopify has made significant strides over the past two years, even with some stumbles. Shopify's software gives any company the tools to run an online store, including a website, payment processing, and inventory management.
China internet giant Alibaba reported September-quarter results that missed views on the top line but beat on the bottom line.
Nvidia Corp.'s financial results had a bit of a surprise for investors, and not on the good side -- product inventories doubled to a record high as the chip company gears up for a potentially iffy holiday season.
Investors were hit with austerity 2.0 in the Autumn statement as oil giants face higher windfall tax.
Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 30.77% and 2.26%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
If an insider is buying, it could only mean one thing - they anticipate the stock price to increase. Of course, many strict rules apply to insiders.
The recent major event in the cryptocurrency industry, specifically the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, has shone a light on just how opaque the digital asset world really is. The complexity is inherently difficult to understand, and it spurs calls from naysayers about why digital assets have no future. Consequently, the crypto market's present turmoil might cause investors to sour on the entire sector, but I think this would be a mistake.
Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means