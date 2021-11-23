U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,665.02
    -17.92 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,590.94
    -28.31 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,676.35
    -178.41 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,321.25
    -10.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.94
    +1.19 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.70
    -20.60 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.94 (-3.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1264
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6510
    +0.0260 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3366
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9780
    +0.1380 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,103.66
    -1,117.37 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,434.61
    +22.99 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.77
    +21.31 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,774.11
    +28.24 (+0.09%)
     

Macy’s launches Thanksgiving Day Parade NFTs, Tesla hires SEC lawyer, Samsung chooses chip factory location

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman runs down some of the latest national headlines, including Macy's new Thanksgiving Day Parade NFTs, Tesla hiring an SEC lawyer as managing counsel, Samsung choosing Taylor, Texas, for its $17 billion chip factory, and Comcast considering pulling some of its content from Hulu.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is backing up the truck on these 3 growth stocks — should you?

    Wood’s top picks have delivered enormous returns for Ark investors.

  • Zoom stock tumbles after earnings report shows slower growth

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Zoom earnings and the outlook for the communications company post-pandemic.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods down after beating Q3 earnings, e-commerce growth plateauing

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the stock dip Dick's Sporting Goods is experiencing after it beat Q3 earnings estimates and its e-commerce sales growth slowed.

  • 1 E-Commerce Stock I Can't Buy Enough Of

    The Singapore-based e-commerce and gaming giant Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has been on a roll this year, with its stock rising 51% year to date. This massive return is because of the company's impeccable business performance. The company has become one of the most popular companies in Southeast Asia, growing revenue by over 2,800% since late 2016.

  • Why Technology Stocks Plunged on Monday

    High-growth technology stocks are having a terrible day on Monday with, some down over 20%. President Joe Biden announced he will nominate Jerome Powell for his second term as chair of the Federal Reserve and some parts of the market are reacting extremely quickly. Asana (NYSE: ASAN) was one of the biggest movers early on Monday, falling as much as 22.7% and trading 18.4% lower at 3:15 p.m. ET.

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint or Every Other EV Charging Stock?

    For investors looking for options outside of the headline names, ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) could be a great pick-and-shovel choice. Daniel Foelber (ChargePoint): You may have heard of charging names like Blink Charging, (NASDAQ: BLNK), Volta (NYSE: VLTA), EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO), and Wallbox. For the automakers, a technological edge means everything, but the charging segment is more about which company can be the most efficient.

  • Should You Be Concerned About RLX Technology Inc.'s (NYSE:RLX) ROE?

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • 2 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies are focusing on the strength of their technologies. That just might separate them from the pack.

  • Zoom beats on Q3 earnings, revenue up 35% year-over-year

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down Zoom’s third-quarter earnings results.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 3 Stocks in Focus

    Investors are always looking for the right signal, something that will indicate where a stock is likely to move. These can be positive or negative – what matters most is accuracy. The stock market is an expression of the collective will and opinions of millions of traders, investors, and corporate execs. The most successful stock players are those who learn to read what the signals are saying. One of the clearest signals comes from the corporate insiders. These company officers get an inside vie

  • There's No Sugarcoating It: AMC Entertainment Is Still a Mess

    Selling popcorn in malls and accepting crypto doesn't come close to addressing the root of AMC's multiple problems.

  • QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.68

    The board of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 16th of...

  • Why Nikola Stock Kept Sinking Today

    A Nikola investor announced a share sale last week after the stock had run up on excitement from other notable EV start-ups.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Key Downgrade?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Is Asana Still a Buy After Jumping 280% in 2021?

    One of the best performing stocks of 2021 is organization technology company Asana (NYSE: ASAN). In a world that's become increasingly complex, organization tools that are elegant and simple have a lot of value. The beauty of Asana's business is that it can start with a single user.

  • Micron and Western Digital Stocks Are Rising. Why This Analyst Thinks They’re a Buy.

    An analyst at Mizuho Securities lifts his rating on the stocks to Buy, citing improved demand for memory chips.

  • Zoom shares tumble as revenue growth slows

    Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc slumped to 17-month lows on Tuesday after the video conferencing platform posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth amid stiff competition from deep-pocketed rivals Cisco, Microsoft and Salesforce. "With topline growth still weighed down by weakening trends in the micro segment from pull-forward and temporary pandemic business, we look for a clear line of sight to the growth trough," said brokerage Needham. Zoom's addition of new customers with over 10 employees also grew at its slowest pace at 18%, below pre-pandemic levels when the company was not yet a household name.

  • Why Square Stock Dropped 8.8% Today

    Shares of fintech stock Square (NYSE: SQ) fell as much as 8.8% in trading on Monday as the market continued to sell off growth stocks. The biggest news of the day is that growth stocks are selling off broadly. President Biden officially announced that he would nominate Jerome Powell to serve a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve.

  • Lundin Mining Provides Operational Outlook & Update

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") provides the following production guidance for the three-year period of 2022 through 2024, as well as cash cost, capital and exploration expenditure forecasts for 2022. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday November 23, 2021, to answer investor and analyst questions. Additionally, the Company announces renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"), pending final approvals.