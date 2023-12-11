Macy’s stock pops on buyout offer, Bitcoin slides: Yahoo Finance Live
Macy’s (M) shares are soaring on reports the company has received a $5.8 billion buyout offer from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management. Also on Wall Street, bitcoin (BTC-USD) is sliding ahead of the November Consumer Price Index report, which will be released Tuesday morning. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Costco (COST), Cigna (CI), and Occidental Petroleum (OXY).
Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:10 p.m. ET - Gargi Chaudhuri, BlackRock Americas iShares Investment Strategy Head
3:25 p.m. ET - Andrew Charles, TD Cowen Managing Director, Consumer - Restaurants
3:45 p.m. ET - John Lovallo, UBS Homebuilders & Building Products Analyst
4:05 p.m. ET - Matthew Harrigan, Benchmark Analyst
4:35 p.m. ET - Brian Stafford, Diligent CEO