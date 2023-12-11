Macy’s stock pops on buyout offer, Bitcoin slides: Yahoo Finance Live

Reuters

A key threshold markets link with an end to the Federal Reserve’s wind-down of its asset holdings could be hit sooner than expected, pointing to fresh uncertainty over the endgame for the central bank’s balance sheet normalization process. According to the most recent New York Fed survey of Wall Street’s biggest banks, the Fed is expected to end the contraction of its holdings of cash and bonds when balances in its reverse repo facility fall to $625 billion. At the same time, banks in the survey also say quantitative tightening, or QT, is likely to stop in the third quarter of next year.