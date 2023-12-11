Macy's receives reported buyout offer, Novo Nordisk named Yahoo Finance Company of the Year

Macy's (M) could soon be having its largest sale ever, selling itself. Sources have told Yahoo Finance that real estate investor Arkhouse Management and asset manager Brigade Capital Management have offered $5.8 billion to buy the retailer. Macy's shares are jumping on the news. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the possible deal news. Novo Nordisk (NVO) has been named Yahoo Finance Company of the Year. The Denmark-based company, which is the creator is weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, has had an incredible year, with shares jumping nearly 50%. CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen joins Yahoo Finance Live this morning. To see more about our decision to name Novo Nordisk our company of the year click here. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Coinbase (COIN), and SNAP (SNAP).



Key guests include:

9 a.m. ET - David Swartz, Morningstar Senior Equity Analyst

10:30 a.m. ET - Colin Rusch, Oppenheimer Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst

11:40 a.m. ET - Kevin Jacobs, Hilton CFO