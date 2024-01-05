Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,688.47
    -0.21 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,337.43
    -102.91 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,521.62
    +11.32 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,955.27
    -2.46 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.69
    +1.50 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    2,050.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0943
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0360
    +0.0450 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2719
    +0.0034 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8210
    +0.2680 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,598.81
    -529.44 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,689.61
    -33.46 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,377.42
    +89.13 (+0.27%)
     

Maersk reroutes freight operations away from Red Sea

Rachelle Akuffo

Danish freight operator Maersk (AMKBY) will be rerouting all of its shipping vessels away from the Red Sea as attacks from Yemeni Houthi forces escalate.

Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Ines Ferré breaks down the disruption risks similar diversions pose for global supply chains and freight deliveries.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement