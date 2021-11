American City Business Journals

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is taking to market the naming rights to its San Antonio arena for the first time in 20 years and it’s hired a firm with deep sports industry ties to lock in deal. The parent company of the NBA Spurs has hired Legends Global Partnerships to secure a multiyear agreement with a company interested in attaching its brand to the roughly 18,500-seat venue. “Our next arena naming-rights partner will have a unique opportunity to reach and engage one of the most passionate and diverse fan bases in all of professional sports,” Brandon Gayle, chief operating officer for SS&E, said.