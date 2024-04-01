How the 'Magnificent 7' became the 'Mag 4'

As the first quarter of 2024 draws to a close, the once-dominant "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks appear to be fragmenting. The group, which previously consisted of seven leading technology companies, has now dwindled to the "Magnificent Four." Nvidia (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), and Amazon (AMZN) continue to spearhead gains, while Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) have underperformed compared to their peers.

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Madison Mills discuss the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith