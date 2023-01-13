Major indices fight to consolidate gains ahead of the close, bank stocks continue to rise
Yahoo Finance Live co-host Seana Smith examines stock market and sector trends in the afternoon session, while also looking at bank and travel stocks.
Yahoo Finance Live co-host Seana Smith examines stock market and sector trends in the afternoon session, while also looking at bank and travel stocks.
The Dow Jones reversed higher. Tesla stock was forced lower on negative headlines. A trio of Warren Buffett stocks are eyeing buy points.
Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are soaring this week. EV maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was up by 30%, charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) was 24.1% above last Friday's closing price, and solid-state battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was rising by 32.1% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many growth stocks were rising this week as investors anticipated -- and received -- tamer inflation data that spurred hopes that the Federal Reserve would slow, or pause, interest rate hikes.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down quarterly earnings for JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for UnitedHealth following fourth-quarter earnings.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
YouTube Host Matt Kohrs joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss meme stocks, volatility, trading opportunities for investors, Bed Bath & Beyond, and the outlook for retail traders in 2023.
Shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) are soaring 17.1% at 10:29 a.m. ET after the instrumentation hardware and software products company announced it was undertaking a strategic review of its business, including the possible sale of the company. National Instruments says it has been approached by several parties interested in buying the business. National Instruments' stock has been trading in a fairly narrow range over the past five months as uncertainty about the global economy has kept a check on what otherwise seemed a solid, growing business.
Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) initially rose and then were falling today after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company has been quietly cutting jobs and reducing some employees' hours. Shares of the online car-selling platform company were down by 6.5% as of 11:40 a.m. ET. In a new report today, The Wall Street Journal said that Carvana is cutting more jobs and scaling back the hours of some employees to 30-hour, four-day work weeks.
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $461.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day.
General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.
When Rivian Automotive's (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock closed at its all-time high of $172.01 in November 2021, the electric vehicle (EV) maker was worth $153 billion -- making it more valuable than Ford and General Motors. Today, Rivian trades at about $16 per share with a market cap of $14.5 billion -- which is less than 3 times its projected revenue for 2023.
Investors have been taking a risk-on approach this week, sending markets higher led by the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite index. As of midday Friday, the Nasdaq was higher by about 4% for the week, or about double the gain of the S&P 500 index. One speculative growth stock that is blowing away even the Nasdaq returns for the week has been hydrogen fuel company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).
Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock popped over 8% today on news from a Brazilian competitor. In the below video, I share this news and how it could impact MercadoLibre going forward. I also provide a background of the business, important growth demographics, valuation, and a chart to see where the stock could be headed next.
The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures showed that inflation is still easing, having dropped for the 6th consecutive month. The CPI for December rose by 6.5% from the same period a year ago and fell by 0.1% compared to November, thereby meeting Street expectations. There are still areas of concern, though, such as services inflation, which might put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the latest readout will cause the Fed to put the brakes on its rate-hiking endeavors. Additionall
According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Medical Properties (MPW). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?
Presley, who inherited Elvis Presley's fortune, once claimed she had suffered an "11-year odyssey to financial ruin."
The super investor is sounding the alarm.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a special dividend and provide an operational and 2023 guidance update.