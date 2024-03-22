Majors brands are electrifying their fleets. Here's why.

On Wednesday the Biden administration announced new tailpipe emissions rules for passenger vehicles and trucks. The move is part of a push to accelerate a transition to electric vehicles and hybrids. InCharge Energy CEO Terry O'Day seeks to build out the necessary infrastructure for a new fleet of electric vehicles.

For O'Day, Biden's new regulation represents an opportunity to provide investors with the certainty that electric vehicles "will be there out on the road," with charging solutions needed to meet the demand. InCharge designs, engineers, installs, and maintains charging stations, which O'Day claims have become faster and more reliable.

The key selling point for brands such as UPS, FedEx, and PepsiCo seeking to electrify their fleet with InCharge has been savings, the CEO explains. The charging costs are more consistent and savings can be passed onto consumers over time, O'Day adds.

Editor's note: This article was written by Gabriel Roy.