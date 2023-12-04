What makes the Roadrunner reusable drone different

Anduril Industries has unveiled two new AI-powered combat drones that can fly at hundreds of miles per hour, the Roadrunner and Roadrunner-M. The drones were designed to aid against other high-tech drones that enemy combatants are using against the US military. Anduril Founder Palmer Luckey joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the design of the drones and how the company will fare with its contracts with the US and allied military forces going forward.

Luckey explains how his company has the competitive edge: "Because we're a defense product company, more than a defense contractor, we don't make money by dragging contracts out, we don't make money by having more costs so we could have more plus. We make money when we move fast. We make money when we are efficient. In a world where 80% of the major weapons programs are going to just five companies...there is a lot of room for a company like Anduril to come in."

