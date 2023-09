Reuters

Hollywood is experiencing its first dual work stoppage of writers and actors in 63 years, halting productions across the industry and costing the California economy billions of dollars. The actors' strike has prompted movie studios to adjust film schedules in the absence of celebrities to hit red carpets or talk shows to help build buzz. The Warner Bros movie studio said last month it would delay the planned November release of a big-budget sequel of "Dune" until March, as its stars would not be able to promote the movie during the strike.