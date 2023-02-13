U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,137.29
    +46.83 (+1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,245.93
    +376.66 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,891.79
    +173.67 (+1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.14
    +22.33 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.16
    -0.56 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.50
    -12.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    -0.0270 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2133
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4280
    +0.9900 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,631.03
    -95.95 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.84
    -7.66 (-1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.60
    +65.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,427.32
    -243.66 (-0.88%)
     

Manchester United reportedly being sold to Qatari investors

Yahoo Finance looks at shares of British soccer team Manchester United as owners consider sale to Qatari investors.

