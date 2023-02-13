Manchester United reportedly being sold to Qatari investors
Yahoo Finance looks at shares of British soccer team Manchester United as owners consider sale to Qatari investors.
Financially, there really are no losers.
Multiple reports cite Qatari investors with help from the Qatar Investment Authority are making a bid to purchase the Premier League club Manchester United.
A look at prices, then and now.
Banged up and hobbling, Kansas City’s MVP quarterback was deprived of his usual, electric bag of tricks. But he succeeded when it mattered most.
Big bling for big men.
(Bloomberg) -- Investors put up $206 million for the Carolina Panthers when the National Football League added the expansion team in 1993. Five years ago, billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper bought the franchise for almost $2.3 billion. Back in 1984, the Denver Broncos were sold for a then-record $70 million. A group led by Walmart Inc. heir Rob Walton paid more than $4.6 billion for the team last year.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperObject
Close to 60% of bets on the outright victor were put on the Philadelphia Eagles, according to FanDuel.
With a second Super Bowl win in four years, Mahomes cemented the Kansas City Chiefs as the singularly dominant force in the NFL—a role that had been vacated by the New England Patriots and Brady.
Last year during a game in Texas, several players wore wristbands that said "Protect Trans Kids."
If you were lucky enough to win a Super Bowl bet this year, your victory comes with the obligation to pay taxes on your winnings. How to pay those taxes and when depends on where you won and how much the bet was for.
In a phenomenal duel between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, the game’s top two quarterbacks this season, the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 in an epic shootout.
A record-setting 18.8 million Americans are expected to miss work the day after the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl matchup, according to this human-resources tracker.
With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to kick off in just hours, there's no time to waste in terms of claiming the best sports betting promos available to you. There was never a question that DraftKings Sportsbook would have Super Bowl betting promo, as they are an official partner with the NFL.
Team Ruff or Team Fluff meet for the Lobbarky trophy.
The Ghanaian is still missing after the earthquakes that wrought massive devastation across parts of Turkey and Syria.
After years of neglect, Valve is preparing to release a major update for Team Fortress 2.
Audience engagement is up, meaning sales representatives can charge more for new advertising garnered during the playoff run.
Qatari investors are preparing to make a bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United "in the coming days", Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the deal. The report added that the consortium will submit an initial bid for the club by the end of the week, and that officials from the Qatar Investment Authority are helping with preparations for the bid. Reuters has contacted Manchester United for comment.
The new Ace Championship could one day make it easier for young drivers to take part in Formula E competition.
Sportswashing and crypto company hubris are no longer in play in Super Bowl commercials this year. And that's a good thing.