Mapping out the future of underwater data centers

Data centers are the backbone of our digital world. But the energy cost to maintain these facilities comes at a steep price. The constant volume of data being processed and stored requires a massive amount of energy to operate the systems cooling these servers. In order to address this issue, Microsoft (MSFT) launched “Project Natick,” its first undersea data center in 2018. With the ocean’s cold temperatures, engineers don’t have to worry about the facilities overheating, making Microsoft’s approach more energy effective.



Allied Market Research projected that the global data center automation market will reach $32.5 billion by 2030. With the rising growth and the AI boom facing our digital economy, data centers need to be equipped to handle the ever-growing data. Going underwater may be the next phase for tech companies to make cloud usage more cost efficient.

Some experts, however, are doubtful building underwater is the solution. Yahoo Finance’s Senior Business Reporter Ines Ferré and Reporter Madison Mills break down the story.



