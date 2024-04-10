March CPI: Could goods inflation be a silver lining?

The March Consumer Price Index (CPI) data was hotter than expected, with a reading of 3.8% against analyst expectations of 3.7%. This surprise sparked market volatility, with stock futures falling and expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts being adjusted and priced out.

However, Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live Show to discuss a potential silver lining in the CPI print: the goods inflation figure.

This post was written by Angel Smith