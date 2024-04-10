March CPI report: Inflation rises more than expected

According to March's Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, inflation rose 0.4% month-over-month and 3.5% year-over-year, slightly hotter than respective estimates of 0.3% and 3.4%. Core CPI — which excludes food and energy costs — also climbed by 0.4% over the prior month and 3.8% over the last year.

