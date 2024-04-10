March CPI report: Inflation rises more than expected

Advertisement
Breaking News:

Consumer prices rise 3.5% over last year in March as inflation stays elevated

3
Seana Smith and Brad Smith

According to March's Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, inflation rose 0.4% month-over-month and 3.5% year-over-year, slightly hotter than respective estimates of 0.3% and 3.4%. Core CPI — which excludes food and energy costs — also climbed by 0.4% over the prior month and 3.8% over the last year.

Morning Brief Co-Hosts Seana Smith and Brad Smith break down the fresh inflation data.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

