Breaking News:

US economy adds 303,000 jobs, unemployment falls to 3.8% as labor market continues to impress

March jobs data, Fed rate cuts, oil prices: 3 Things

March jobs report data blew past expectations, adding 303,000 jobs to the US economy against estimates of 214,000.

In recent comments, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari believes that it is possible there could be no interest rate cuts made in 2024 amid persisting inflation.

Lastly, oil prices (CL=F, BZ=F) edge higher on the backdrop of OPEC's production cuts.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

