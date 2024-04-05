March jobs data, Fed rate cuts, oil prices: 3 Things

March jobs report data blew past expectations, adding 303,000 jobs to the US economy against estimates of 214,000.

In recent comments, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari believes that it is possible there could be no interest rate cuts made in 2024 amid persisting inflation.

Lastly, oil prices (CL=F, BZ=F) edge higher on the backdrop of OPEC's production cuts.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.