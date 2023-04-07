March jobs report shows 'inflation is cooling, but not fast enough': Economist

The March jobs report out this morning revealed that the U.S. labor market remains in a strong position. RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas and John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland joined Brad Smith and Seana Smith on Yahoo Finance Live to break down what the numbers mean for the overall economic outlook.

According to Brusuelas the "primary takeaway" from today's data: the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points at their May meeting. He said the job market is "strong albeit cooling," calling the 3.5% unemployment rate "pretty much status quo." But the market is still hungry for workers, with a shortage, particularly in the service industry. Overall he says the still-tight labor market tells us "inflation is cooling but not fast enough."

Roland calls the U.S. labor market "undoubtedly the strongest pillar" of the economy. She says that what is notable in this report is that non-farm payrolls beat expectations for the 12th straight month. Roland pointed to the bond market, which repriced expectations for the Fed's May move. Prior to the jobs report, the rate hike expectation was 50-50, however, after this report, the bond market indicates that "25 basis points is now the base case."

Key Video Moments:

00:00:08 - Brusuelas "the Fed will hike rates"

00:01:00 - "Inflation is cooling but not fast enough"

00:01:15 - Labor market "strongest pillar" of U.S. economy

00:01:53 - "The Fed has some work" ahead of them

