March jobs report: U.S. adds 236,000 jobs, unemployment rate falls to 3.5%
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the March jobs report.
The labor market is expected to show a modest cooldown in March, but Wall Street economists suspect it will remain strong enough to warrant another rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month.
Vanity hiring and task bloating aren't exclusive to Big Tech—developers in the finance industry say they too get massive paychecks for barely any work.
The existential threat to Saudi Arabia and the OPEC cartel comes from China, not from net zero or from green deals in the West.
Beijing's cybersecurity probe into Micron Technology, the world's fourth-largest semiconductor company, could shake up the memory chip supply chain in China, but whether its bigger local rivals will benefit is still unclear, according to analysts and industry experts. Micron's products are being investigated on the grounds of "safeguarding supply-chain security of critical information infrastructure, cyber and national security", the Cyber Security Review Office under the Cyberspace Administrati
If $1 million will afford you a comfortable retirement, how far would a quarter of that amount go? It might surprise you to know you can make $250,000 last for decades in retirement. While you'll need a detailed plan and … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $250,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Charles Schwab, the money manager that has come in focus as its clients withdrew deposits, said its business is doing just fine. “Our business is extremely robust,” founder Charles Schwab and CEO Walt Bettinger said in a letter posted on the company’s website. Noting the tumult in the banking industry that has surfaced as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates, Schwab said that deposit flows have remained consistent.
Talk hydrocarbons, and most people will automatically picture oil wells in Texas or Montana. Today’s energy sector, however, includes crude oil and natural gas extraction, gas liquefaction, the huge web of the midstream transport and storage networks, the refineries that churn out usable fuels and chemicals, and the related petrochemical industry pervading most aspects of our lives. Such a diverse economic sector will bring along unparalleled arrays of investment opportunities. In a recent note
More Gen Zers are choosing to go into the office, mainly because it helps them get more work done.
U.S. employers added 236,000 jobs in March as hiring slowed for second month amid high inflation and interest rates. Unemployment fell to 3.5%.
There are different financial vehicles that you can use to save for retirement. A Roth individual retirement account is one option; an annuity is another. A Roth IRA annuity combines features of both into a single financial tool. You can … Continue reading → The post Using a Roth IRA Annuity for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Toyota Motor Corp will introduce 10 new battery-powered models and target sales of 1.5 million EVs a year by 2026, aiming for steep growth in a market where it has long been lapped by rivals. Toyota, including its Lexus luxury brand, now has just three battery models on the market and last year sold fewer than 25,000 of those worldwide. Investors and environmental groups have criticised Toyota for being slow to embrace battery-powered cars, saying it has lost ground to Tesla Inc and others that have more nimbly captured fast-growing demand.
With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.
National Grid on the other hand is exploring a possible sale of part of its pipeline network serving the Northeastern U.S. The reported moves come at a time when lawmakers and regulators across the United States are debating the future of natural gas for home heating and cooking as more towns and cities look to phase it out. Eliminating natural gas appliances would mean transitioning to electric equipment such as heat pumps.
Major strides have been made for the accumulation phase of retirement planning. Mechanisms like automatic enrollment into company 401(k) plans, automated escalation of contributions, and default investment options have made it more seamless for investors to develop a sizable nest egg going into retirement. Retirees cannot easily determine the optimal way to generate income from their various sources.
To woo top talent, employers need to think beyond just salary and benefits.
(Bloomberg) -- C3.ai Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tom Siebel said the short-seller letter from Kerrisdale Capital that caused his company’s shares to plummet 38% the past two days was stock price manipulation.Most Read from BloombergGoogle and Amazon Struggle to Lay Off Workers in EuropeNassim Taleb On What Bitcoiners, Anti-Vaxxers, VCs and Deadlifters Are Getting WrongTop Tax Mistakes to Avoid If You Make More Than $100,000China Restraint on Taiwan Shows Xi Has Bigger Concerns NowUBS Chairman’s
Disney CEO Bob Iger has created a new chief brand officer position – and he just tapped an experienced marketing exec at the entertainment giant, Asad Ayaz, to step into it.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in the U.S. scheduled a specific audit of JPMorgan's deal making after the bank bought dozens of smaller companies in 2021 and 2022, the report said. This comes after the U.S. government filed criminal charges accusing Charlie Javice, the founder of the now-shuttered college financial aid company Frank, of defrauding JPMorgan into buying the startup for $175 million in 2021. JPMorgan had sued Javice and Olivier Amar, who was Frank's chief growth officer, in Delaware federal court in December.
Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to reduce employee stock awards as part of its compensation plan as economic uncertainties weigh on its business. Amazon. decided to reduce RSU (restricted stock units) awards in the final outlook year by a small amount (other years are not impacted), Reuters cites an Amazon spokesperson statement. A separate report suggested Amazon.Com would reevaluate 2025 compensation in the first quarter of next year to "plan for stock variation." Amazon was weighing the
Possible sales from Dominion Energy and National Grid come as regulators debate fossil fuels’ future in home heating and cooking.