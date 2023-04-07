March jobs report: U.S. adds 236,000 jobs, unemployment rate falls to 3.5%

Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp will introduce 10 new battery-powered models and target sales of 1.5 million EVs a year by 2026, aiming for steep growth in a market where it has long been lapped by rivals. Toyota, including its Lexus luxury brand, now has just three battery models on the market and last year sold fewer than 25,000 of those worldwide. Investors and environmental groups have criticised Toyota for being slow to embrace battery-powered cars, saying it has lost ground to Tesla Inc and others that have more nimbly captured fast-growing demand.