U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,105.02
    +14.64 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,485.29
    +2.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,087.96
    +91.09 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.46
    +2.33 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.46
    -0.24 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    2,023.70
    -2.70 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2880
    +0.0010 (+0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2419
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1130
    +0.4230 (+0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,902.63
    +28.56 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.64
    -8.61 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,741.56
    +78.62 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.31
    +45.68 (+0.17%)
     
BREAKING:

Economy adds 236,000 jobs in March; unemployment rate holds steady

March jobs report: U.S. adds 236,000 jobs, unemployment rate falls to 3.5%

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the March jobs report.