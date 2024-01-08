Advertisement
March might be too early for rate cuts, economist explains

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Investors and the market appear to be pricing in five to six interest rate cuts following hawkish talk from the Federal Reserve. Is the market still too optimistic? Jefferies Senior US Economist Thomas Simons joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the challenges of piecing together recent Fed talk.

Simons notes a “difficulty” with the summary of economic projections and its impact on the market. Simons believes that March “may be a little too early” to expect rate cuts.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim.

