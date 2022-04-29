Market check: Stocks accelerate losses into the close

Motley Fool

Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged Friday morning as investors took note of the company's 20F annual report filed today and some good news coming in from China, Nio's domestic market. Investors might know that foreign stocks, particularly Chinese stocks, face the threat of being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges if the underlying companies fail to comply with the audit rules as outlined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA). Under the law, foreign companies whose audit reports haven't been accessible for the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to inspect for three years at a stretch will be asked to delist their shares in the U.S. The SEC recently started identifying and naming such companies publicly.