Market check: Stocks accelerate losses into the close

Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre looks at the markets heading into the closing bell, sectors in the red, and losses by Nasdaq leaders.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    The telecom has been getting crushed after losing subscribers and saying inflation is taking a toll.

  • Big oil earnings: Exxon ups stock buyback plan, Chevron profit nearly quadruples

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum.

  • Nio Stock Soared Today. But Beware: It Could Crash.

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged Friday morning as investors took note of the company's 20F annual report filed today and some good news coming in from China, Nio's domestic market. Investors might know that foreign stocks, particularly Chinese stocks, face the threat of being delisted from U.S. stock exchanges if the underlying companies fail to comply with the audit rules as outlined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA). Under the law, foreign companies whose audit reports haven't been accessible for the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to inspect for three years at a stretch will be asked to delist their shares in the U.S. The SEC recently started identifying and naming such companies publicly.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks slide to end April with steep losses, S&P 500 drops 8.8% in worst month since March 2020

    U.S. stock futures opened sharply lower Thursday evening to give back gains after a regular-session rally, with a fresh set of mixed quarterly results from some major technology companies weighing on index futures.

  • Amazon, Ford hit by massive losses on Rivian investments

    Rivian's recent stock performance may have burned a hole in many a retail investor portfolio. It's also burned a big hole in Ford, and now Amazon's, quarterly performance.

  • Amazon stock plunges 14% in biggest one-day drop since 2006

    Shares of Amazon plunged 12% on Friday, marking its biggest intraday drop since July 2014. The drop comes one day after the tech titan reported its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Doubling Down on Falling Stock

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has dropped 48% so far this year amid the slump in technology stocks.

  • Did Warren Buffett Make a Mistake When He Sold This Stock?

    Investing guru Warren Buffett may be a living legend, but he's as human as any of us and has admitted to making mistakes. Costco's share price has boomed since then, gaining around 80%. Warren Buffett is known for investing in undervalued, easy-to-understand businesses with great fundamentals.

  • RECONAFRICA EXTENSION TO THE LETTER OF INTENT WITH NAMCOR

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) wishes to announce that, further to its announcement on February 6, 2022, it has entered into an extension to the Letter of Intent with its partner, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (PTY) LTD ("NAMCOR"), to acquire half of NAMCOR's 10% carried participating interest in the approximate 6.3 million acres petroleum exploration licence (PEL 73) in the Kavango basin, NE Namibia

  • Apple beats earnings estimates, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Apple's Q2 earnings and revenue beats.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and was trading up 6.9% as of 10 a.m. ET. Nio filed its annual report this morning, and there's some good news pouring in from China as well. Although Nio already announced its full-year numbers in March, today's regulatory filing is a reminder to investors about where the company stands.

  • Musk Makes a Big Promise After Selling Millions of Tesla Shares

    Billionaire and Tesla CEO is in the process of acquiring microblogging website Twitter for $44 billion.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Plummeting This Week and Could Fall Further

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) are sinking again in this week's trading. Facing high inflation, looming interest rate hikes, and ongoing developments related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, risk-off sentiment has gripped the market lately and led to big pullbacks for companies trading at growth-dependent valuations. While there aren't any new business-specific developments pushing Palantir's valuation lower, the company's share price is participating in the broader market's sell-off.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • My Biggest Concern With Carvana

    Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is trying to give the used car buying process an e-commerce touch, striving for click-to-buy ease, no haggling, and no spending hours at the dealership. Carvana is a rapidly growing company; revenue growth has averaged 103% annually over the past five years. Ideally, a company's revenue grows faster than its expenses, leading to positive free cash flow, cash profits left after operating expenses, and capital investments.

  • Netflix and Disney Are at 52-Week Lows. Which Streaming Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

    Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock price reached an all-time high around $700 per share and fetched a market cap around $300 billion, which was more than Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) at the time. Today, Netflix's market cap comes in at about 42.4% of the value of Disney's. Both are considered leaders in the streaming media sector (Disney is more diverse and Netflix is a pure-play streaming company) and both have done well in the past, with plenty of metrics to suggest they are excellent investment opportunities.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Stock Falls As Elon Musk Reveals This; Amazon Plunges Despite Bullish Calls

    The Dow Jones sank. Tesla stock reversed as Elon Musk made a declaration. Amazon stock plunged despite bullish Wall Street calls.

  • Dow tumbles more than 900 points Friday, Nasdaq books worst month since 2008 crash

    Stocks tumbled into the closing bell Friday, with all three major equity indexes shedding more than 2.7% to end an ugly week and month on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 938 points, or 2.8%, ending the session near 32,977. Continued carnage in technology-related stocks left the S&P 500 index down 3.6% on Friday, while the Nasdaq Composite Index lost 4.2%. It also marked the worst month for the Dow and S&P 500 since March 2020, but the 13.3% monthly skid for the Nasdaq wa

  • Here's Why Rivian Stock Is Sinking This Week and Could Fall Further

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is losing ground again in this week's trading. The company's share price was down roughly 4.3% from last week's close ahead of Friday's market open, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As with many other growth stocks, Rivian's valuation has recently been hit hard due to a combination of macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures.

  • Here's Why ChargePoint Holdings Stock Is Sinking This Week and Could Fall Further

    ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock is sliding this week. The electric vehicle (EV) charging company's share price was down roughly 6.6% from the end of last week heading into Friday's market open, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While there doesn't appear to have been any fresh business-specific news driving ChargePoint's share price lower, the market has been weighing mounting macroeconomic and geopolitical risk factors.