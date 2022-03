Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

The Independent

A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges over the fatal shove that killed Broadway voice coach Barbara Gustern as she waited for a taxi. Lauren Pazienza, 26, of Port Jefferson, New York, was accompanied by her lawyer as she surrendered to police on Tuesday, according to NYPD. Gustern, 87, a well-known voice coach, died after being shoved from behind and hitting her head on the pavement as she hailed a taxi near her apartment in the Chelsea area of the city.