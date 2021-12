Market check: Stocks edge higher as traders digest jobs report

Motley Fool

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) tumbled out of the gate Thursday, plunging as much as 18.7%, though the stock recovered somewhat, ending the day down just 11.2%. For the fiscal second quarter (ended Oct. 31), C3.ai delivered revenue of $58.3 million, up 41% year over year, driven by subscription revenue of $47.4 million, up 32%. The company's remaining performance obligation (RPO), which consists of contractually obligated sales that have yet to be recognized as revenue, surged to $465.5 million, up more than 74% year over year, suggesting that business will continue to thrive for the foreseeable future.