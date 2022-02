Market check: Stocks extend gains in intraday trading

Motley Fool

Shares of the largest mortgage originator in the country, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), traded nearly 4% higher as of 11:26 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. During the quarter, Rocket reported closed loan origination volume of $75.9 billion, which is down from the fourth quarter of 2020, but still up from the same period in 2019. Gain-on-sale margins slipped to 2.8%, as conditions in the mortgage market got more difficult.