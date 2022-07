Market check: Stocks rally at open, U.S. dollar retreats

MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose 3.7% in premarket trades after the company posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit, although earnings fell from the year-ago quarter. Goldman Sachs said its net income for the three months ended June 30 fell to $2.77 billion, or $7.73 a share, from $5.35 billion, or $15.02 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue dropped to $11.86 billion from $15.39 billion in the year-ago quarter. Goldman Sachs was expected to earn $6.56 a share on revenue of $