How market gains under Biden leadership compare to Trump era

While US markets (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) grew under President Trump's administration from 2016 to 2020, indices have notably surged throughout President Biden's current term.

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman compares and contrasts the market trends seen under both leaders as Biden enters into the last year of his current team and is set for a rematch with Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.