Market getting 'a little ahead of itself': Strategist

Stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are moving along, being pulled higher by the latest round of tech earnings. Akin to the concerns around markets already pricing in interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, Wall Street is wondering how long this rally on AI can go on and if it will broaden out.

Apollon Wealth Management CIO Eric Sterner comes onto Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the range of factors the market is taking account for.

"Analysts are really starting to pull back and I think we're just starting to feel the full effect of all these rate hikes," Sterner says. "We know the economy is slowing down, we know consumer spending is slowing down and labor costs are higher. So while I am optimistic on the market I think it's getting a little ahead of itself..."

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.