Market got 'ahead of itself' pricing in rate cuts: Strategist

Market trading has been mixed as the most recent jobless claims were at the lowest level in 16 months. Many on Wall Street were expecting the economy to slow, leading to interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve by the middle of 2024, but Fed leadership has warned against early rate cuts if the economy does not warrant it.

BMO Wealth Management US CIO Yung-Yu Ma joins Yahoo Finance to discuss potential rate cuts from the Fed and how markets may have been too hasty in pricing in cuts before waiting for certain results.

"I think it's fair to say we'll see some mixed data over the next couple of months, but let's keep that in perspective that if we're going to have a soft landing, the first word in soft landing is 'soft.' So we're not expecting all of the data to come in strong, but we do expect the overall trajectory to be relatively stable here," Ma says.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino