U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.93
    -66.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.78
    -522.45 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,220.19
    -204.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.16
    -25.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.07
    -0.87 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.30
    +11.20 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.42 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9854
    -0.0118 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0096 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9910
    +0.2880 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,948.60
    -105.52 (-0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.71
    -3.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     
1

Market indices and sectors drop heading into the closing bell

Markets reporter Ines Ferre checks out market and sector reactions to the Fed's interest rate hike heading into the day's close

Recommended Stories