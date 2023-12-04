Market reaction to impact of GLP-1 drugs 'overblown': Analyst

Consumer goods companies have been a hot topic of discussion amongst investors ever since Goldman Sachs predicted that the global weight loss drug market could become a $100 billion market by 2030. However, after Walmart (WMT) warned these drugs could be impacting its food sales, some investors became concerned about what it could mean for food-related stocks. Arun Sundaram, CFRA Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the impact GLP-1 drugs have had on the market and whether investors should continue to be worried about the growing trend in its use.

Sundaram says plainly: "I think the near-term reaction to these GLP-1 drugs are bit overblown, if you look at the stocks for a lot of consumer-related names, a lot of food-related names, they are down significantly ever since that topic became pretty popular a few months ago but, that's something that all companies are monitoring still. It's too early to tell the exact impact in terms of food and beverage consumption."

