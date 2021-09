Market Recap: Friday, September 3

Simply Wall St.

The stock has been steadily drifting lower for months, and soon it might close the gap up it made on Q3 2020 earnings report. While the latest earnings report initially surprised, the market eventually realized that driver incentive created an EBITDA loss way higher than anticipated. This article will look at the latest news around the stock and examine the current state of debt – as managing the debt is a high priority for a company that is not profitable yet.