U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,224.79
    +58.34 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,876.97
    +586.89 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,141.48
    +111.10 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,286.09
    +48.35 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.53
    +1.89 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.40
    +14.40 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1923
    +0.0058 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0340 (+2.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3936
    +0.0127 (+0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3070
    +0.1570 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,771.49
    -3,166.54 (-8.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    795.85
    -54.49 (-6.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,062.29
    +44.82 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,010.93
    -953.15 (-3.29%)
     

Market Recap: Monday, June 21

Stocks jumped on Monday, with the three major indexes recovering some of last week's steep losses as an initial jolt following the Federal Reserve's updated outlook for rates subsided. The Dow added nearly 600 points, or 1.8%, and had its best day since March. Last week, the index logged a weekly loss of more than 3% in its worst showing since October. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also each higher on the day. Melissa Brown, Managing Director, Applied Research at Qontigo and Ann Berry, Wheelhouse Chief Investment Officer joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

