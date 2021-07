Market Recap: Tuesday, July 13

Motley Fool

Shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) jumped 24.6% in the first six months of the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors begin to warm to the company's long-term turnaround plan. Long-time General Electric shareholders have endured a lost decade, with the company's stock down as much as 80% from its turn-of-the-century heyday due to a series of market-topping acquisitions and out-of-control debt. GE in recent years has gone through a number of CEOs and a number of turnaround plans before settling on Larry Culp in 2018, but it appears Culp's efforts are finally beginning to show results.